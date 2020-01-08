Peretz calls for unity among all parties on the left

Labor Party chairman proposes: Blue and White, Meretz and Labor should run under one ballot, one ballot for one bloc.

Labor Party chairman MK Amir Peretz on Tuesday called for a large union of the parties on the left.

"Blue and White, Meretz and Labor should run under one ballot, one ballot for one bloc," Peretz said in an interview with Channel 12 News.

"Benny Gantz has to decide if he wants to be with us in a government of change and hope or he wants to form a government of social lawlessness and annexation," he added.

"Tomorrow morning, I will meet with Benny Gantz and present to him the plan of going to a government that will not be content with simply replacing Netanyahu - it will also change his policy," Peretz continued.

"Voters tell me ‘we're not sure we're going to vote.’ We are in a new age, we must plant new energies in the voters,” he continued.

Peretz rejected the claims that his goal in this proposal is to ultimately be elected president at the conclusion of President Reuven Rivlin's term in office, saying, "I've never done anything for myself."

In response to Peretz's call, the Democratic Union-Meretz party said, "We will support any alliance in the center-left bloc. However, the strategic, vital, immediate and necessary alliance is between Labor and the Democratic Union in order to create a strong Israeli left-wing. This is the hope that the voters expect, it is the necessary political and moral move and it is a fundamental move for Netanyahu's removal."

Peretz has refused to unite with Meretz despite much criticism from the left, claiming that the alliance between Labor and MK Orly Levy-Abekasis’ Gesher party draws voters from the right, thereby changing the balance of power.

He said last week that he has not yet made a decision on a possible union with Meretz ahead of the March 2 election.

Meanwhile, the Blue and White party has been pressuring Peretz to unite with Meretz in order to avoid a situation in which one of the parties does not pass the electoral threshold, weakening the entire camp.

Reports on Monday indicated that Blue and White officials were sending messages to Peretz stating that they would support his candidacy as the next president of the State of Israel if he agrees to run on a joint ticket with Meretz.

In addition, Peretz was told that Blue and White would consider his party in the coalition negotiations as if he had at least won six seats, even if he wins fewer seats than that.

Sources close to MK Peretz said in response, "Such promises will only deter him from conducting unity moves."