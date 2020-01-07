Brooklyn: Haredi woman killed by concrete mixer truck

68-year-old woman run over by truck in Boro Park Brooklyn, declared dead at the scene.

A haredi woman was killed when she was run over by a concrete mixer truck in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, the Behadrei Haredim news website reported.

The accident occurred shortly before noon, when the 68-year-old woman was struck by a truck on New Utrecht Avenue near 49th Street.

Volunteers from the Boro Park Hatzalah rushed to the scene and were forced to declare her death.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident. The street was closed for several hours.