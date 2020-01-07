Smotrich refuses meeting with Netanyahu

National Union Chairman Betzalel Smotrich refuses meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu: 'Let him not interfere with religious Zionism.'

National Union Chairman Transport Minister Betzalel Smotrich refused to attend a meeting to which he was summoned by the Prime Minister today, the Walla website reported.

According to the report, Smotrich said he would not consent to the Prime Minister's interference in the political crisis in religious Zionism.

"Don't interfere with religious Zionism," Smotrich's message to Netanyahu was quoted as saying, "we don't need mediation. We know how to solve things without help."

Earlier it was reported that Smotrich was summoned to a meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu along with Jewish Home Chairman Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz and religious Zionism leading Rabbi Chaim Druckman.

The meeting was convened as part of the Prime Minister's attempt to resolve the political crisis in religious Zionism and to reach an agreement on Jewish Home, National Union, and Otzma Yehudit running together on one list.

Since the deal agreement between Rabbi Peretz and Itamar Ben Gvir there has been a total disconnect between Smotrich and Rabbi Peretz.

According to some reports, Smotrich is working to create a technical block to allow a joint run in the coming elections between the National Union and New Right parties.