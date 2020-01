Hundreds gather at Haifa military cemetery to pay last respects to lone soldier Sgt. Daniel Shem Tov who died during his military service.

The soldier's parents passed away several years ago and he has no close family in the country.

Shiva will be held at Shvil Ada 4/1 in the Kiryat Eliezer neighborhood of Haifa.