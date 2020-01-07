Ari Fuld's daughter: 'Conviction gives me no peace'

'This doesn't give me any peace because for some reason this thing still has a family and he's ok. What about us? We're missing our Father.'

Tamar, daughter of Ari Fuld reacted to the conviction of the murderer yesterday and wrote on Facebook:

Truth is I don't really know if to thank the country or to laugh at it.

It actually took you guys over a year to get to this conclusion. A whole year of mourning. We mourned for a year! A year since we've lost our Father, we couldn't even talk about it because that son of an animal was a minor. We stood by the rules. Surprise! You guys remembered he was a murdered. So thank you for making it official and finally things might get worse for him. The truth is this does not give me any peace, because for some reason this thing still has a family and he's ok. And what about us? We are missing our Father. But congratulations that finally we can, legally, call him a murderer.

An Israeli military court at Ofer Prison near Jerusalem Monday convicted the Muslim responsible for the murder of Ari Fuld, an Israeli-American man killed in an Islamic attack in Gush Etzion in September 2018.

Khalil Yusef Ali Jabarin, an 18-year-old Palestinian Authority resident from south of Hevron, was convicted of intentional homicide, the military court system's equivalent of murder, for stabbing Fuld to death in an attack outside of a shopping center in the Gush Etzion area south of Jerusalem.

Jabarin, who has been under arrest since the attack, was also convicted of three counts of attempted intentional homicide. The court decision was given behind closed doors, due to the fact that Jabarin was a minor at the time he murdered Fuld.