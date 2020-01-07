MK Oded Forer urges end to funding for yeshivas for married students

Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer on Tuesday morning called to end funding for yeshivas for married students, since these increase "idleness."

"Until 2015, the statistics were better, but since 2015, there has been a straight drop. We failed at getting haredi men to work. Fifty percent of them do not work," Forer told Kan Reshet Bet.

"When you see married yeshiva students who receive stipends in order not to go out to work, you understand that there is a problem. This is a group of the population which is led by people who prefer to leave them without the ability to earn a living. The solution is to stop funding unemployment."

On Monday evening, Forer published the Finance Ministry's deficit, saying, "For many long months, Yisrael Beytenu has been warning about the size of the deficit, and about the fact that we cannot deal with it as long as the Israeli government is held captive by [Interior Minister and Shas chairman Aryeh] Deri, [UTJ leader and Health Minister Yakov] Litzman, and [IUTJ leader and Finance Committee Chairman MK Moshe] Gafni, who make certain to keep their voters poor, uneducated, and out of the workforce."

"When this statistic is joined by the statistic that just 50% of haredi men work, compared to 88% of secular men, and when you see the coalition demands presented by Shas and UTJ, which are worth tens of billions, you understand that the time has come to make a decision on these matters and advance a free and liberal economy which encourages employment and does not support idleness."

Gafni responded: "The Israeli public needs to investigate if there are two Oded Forers, one who works with me in the Finance Committee to help and aid the Israeli public, and the other who attacks a sector simply in order to find favor in the eyes of his master, whose main point is hatred of religion and behind whom there are no facts.".