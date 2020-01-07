Shas party claims Avigdor Liberman's hatred for PM Netanyahu made him 'go out of his mind'

'Chief rabbi spoke out of concern for Israel, MK Liberman spends his days trying to unseat PM Netanyahu,' Shas says.

The Sephardic-haredi Shas party on Tuesday slammed Yisrael Beytenu chair MK Avigdor Liberman for his "personal hatred" of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"The main person responsible for incitement and rifts between those who are traditional and immigrants from the former Soviet Union is Avigdor Liberman," the party said.

"His personal hatred of Netanyahu has made him go out of his mind, causing him to spend his days trying to unseat Prime Minister Netanyahu from his position and pull votes by fanning the flames of incitement between the sectors."

The party also backed Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef's controversial statements regarding the numbers of non-Jewish immigrants to Israel.

"The Chief Rabbi spoke out of pain and concern for the nation of Israel, in light of Liberman's continued and unending cynicism towards those who are traditional or Torah-observant. The population of Soviet immigrants, who are very dear to us, love Judaism and its traditions and distances itself from the inciting and divisive path Liberman and his party have taken."

Earlier on Tuesday, Liberman called for Rabbi Yosef to be put on trial for his remarks.

“This isn’t the Chief Rabbi of Israel, this is the chief inciter of Israel. He needs to be put on trial,"