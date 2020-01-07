Will the coming rain bring about a return of the floods?

As rain spreads throughout Israel, cities and streams are at renewed risk of flooding.

The coming days will see the return of the weekend's storms - including the possibility of flooding in central Israel.

Over the weekend, flooding in cities and towns led to the deaths of at least four people.

Tuesday's weather will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and there will be rain in the north and possibly in the center as well. The winds will pick up and there will be haze. There may be sandstorms in southern Israel.

On Tuesday night, the rain will pick up and there may be thunderstorms, Meteo Tech said.

On Wednesday, there will be rain and thunderstorms in northern Israel, which will spread to the center of the country as the day goes on. Temperatures will drop, becoming lower than seasonal average. There is a chance of flooding in central cities and in streams. There may be snowstorms on Mount Hermon, and snowfall in the northern Golan Heights.

On Wednesday night, the rain will spread to the northern Negev, and there is a chance of flooding.

Thursday will see continued rainfall in most areas of Israel, and temperatures will be colder than seasonal average. There is a chance of flooding in city centers and streams. Snow will fall on Mount Hermon and in the northern Golan Heights.

On Friday, there will be local rainfall in most areas of Israel, and temperatures will be below seasonal average.