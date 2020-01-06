Blue and White fakes Right, rejects minority government with Joint Arab List

Party leadership decides to emphasize in campaign they will not form government with Joint Arab List to attract Right-leaning voters.

The Blue and White Party wishes to portray taking a new direction by faking Right, aiming to siphon votes from the Right bloc in the upcoming third round of elections.

Channel 13 News' Raviv Druker reports that comprehensive electoral research has shown that the party can attract more votes from the Right, accounting for the party leadership decision to rule out any possibility of forming a minority government with the support of the Joint Arab List.

Another reason for the decision to feign Right, which will also include some foreign policy gestures that signal the same direction, is to refrain from draining votes from the Left-wing parties, fearing that one of them may not pass the electoral threshold. Meanwhile, there is great anger in the party towards Labor Chairman Amir Peretz, who rejects unification with Meretz.

Apart from the technical reasons for the decision, it seems that this is not merely an electoral matter. Party officials told Channel 13 News that they have not ruled out annexing the Jordan Valley as part of coalition negotiations.