US-led anti-ISIS coalition to withdraw from Iraq

Anti-ISIS coalition to abide by Iraqi parliamentary vote to expel US troops from the country.

The US-led coalition to combat the Islamic State terrorist organization will withdraw from Iraq in response to a parliamentary vote, Reuters reported Monday.

"Sir, in deference to the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq, and as requested by the Iraqi Parliament and the Prime Minister, CJTF-OIR will be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement," Marine Corps Brigadier General William H. Seely III, the commander of Task Force Iraq. wrote in a letter to the Iraqi Defense Ministry's Combined Joint Operations Baghdad.

The decision was made following the decision of the Iraqi parliament to expel all US troops on Saturday. The parliament's decision is nonbinding.