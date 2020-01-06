Tags:Iran, US State Department
US State Department: Morgan Ortagus addresses US-Iran escalation
US committed to 'deescalation' as Iran threatens massive retaliation for killing of top general.
US State Department
iStock
|
MainAll NewsForeign AffairsUS State Department: Morgan Ortagus addresses US-Iran escalation
US State Department: Morgan Ortagus addresses US-Iran escalation
US committed to 'deescalation' as Iran threatens massive retaliation for killing of top general.
US State Department
iStock
Tags:Iran, US State Department
top