US warns Israel may face missile attack

US embassy warns citizens in Israel Jewish State may face retaliation for assassination of Iranian general.

The US embassy issued a warning message to American citizens staying in Israel about the possibility of a missile attack against the Jewish State.

This warning follows the elimination of a Iranian General Qassim Soleimani in an American airstrikeand the fear of various reaction scenarios from Iran.

"To exercise caution, the embassy strongly encourages U.S. citizens to remain vigilant and take appropriate measures to increase their security awareness Security incidents, including missile fire, often occur without warning," the embassy said.

Noting that "U.S. government personnel and their family members may be restricted from traveling to areas affected by rocket activity, sirens, or the opening of bomb shelters," the alert told Americans to follow the instructions of Israel's Home Front Command.