Minister: Huldai avoiding responsibility in drowning of couple in elevator

Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis criticized he Blue and White party and MK Avi Nissenkorn for their reactions to Prime Minister Netanyahu's request for immunity,

"Look who's talking about democracy and the rule of law, a person whose senior officials are hiding under non-disclosure orders and don't know what democracy is. People who line up according to Yair Lapid's miserable message page. They are the last people who should attack on democracy or the rule of law, it's a totalitarian party," Akunis said In an interview with Ella Hasson on 103 FM.

Akunis continued: "As much as they base their campaign on hatred of Netanyahu, we will repay them in kind. We are not afraid of them."

He also strongly criticized the conduct of Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai following the drowning of a young couple in a flooded elevator over the weekend. "He is evading responsibility. This is not leadership. I heard Huldai say that if he finds he has a little responsibility in this matter - he will file his resignation. Well, we're waiting," Akunis said.