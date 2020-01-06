WOW: Woman takes tragedy and turns it into a mission

The Weiss couple had been married for 3 years before their son was born to them. They celebrated a long-awaited bris with family and friends

The Weiss couple had been married for 3 years before their son was born to them. They celebrated the long-awaited bris milah (circumcision) with family and friends in Bnei Brak.

When Yisroel was 5 months old, he was found without a pulse in his crib, most likely a victim of SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome). His parents were still in the middle of sitting shivah for their son, when Yitzchok Meir felt unwell. He collapsed, and attempts made to revive him were unsuccessful.

His widow is now bereft of her son, and of her husband.

In an inspiring and surprising turn of events, Mrs. Weiss, who might be expected to be paralyzed with grief, has made a special request of the Jewish people instead: To perform acts of charity and kindness in memory of her husband and son.

The Weiss family has partnered with Ezras Yisroel to make the widow’s request a reality, with the warm encouragement of rabbanim and Gedolei Yisroel.

