Moshe Kantor: There are places that are dangerous for Jews

At Yediot Aharonot conference, European Jewish Congress president says there are 'definitely' places in Europe which are dangerous for Jews.

Moshe Kantor, President of the European Jewish Congress, on Monday admitted that there are areas in Europe which are "definitely" not safe for Jews.

Speaking at the Yediot Aharonot conference, Kantor responded to the question, "Are there any countries in Europe that are not safe for Jews these days?"

"Of course there are such countries, but better say, to be precisely correct, that there are places in the countries where it's definitely not safe for Jews," he said.

"For example some regions of Brussels are not safe for Jews, some regions of France - definitely not safe for Jews. And the best example, sorry to say the best, the strongest example, is Malmo, from where the community completely left for Amsterdam.

"And in Sweden, I want to remind you that Malmo is the second biggest city in Sweden. And [its] industrial capital. And the whole community, which existed over there for hundreds of years, disappeared. They all moved. So this is the situation," he concluded.