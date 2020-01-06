Terrorist who killed Ari Fuld in Gush Etzion is convicted of murder

The Israeli military court at the Ofer prison near Jerusalem on Monday convicted the terrorist responsible for the murder of Ari Fuld, an Israeli-American man killed in a terror attack in Gush Etzion in September 2018.

The terrorist, Khalil Yusef Ali Jabarin, an 18-year-old resident of the Palestinian Authority town of Yatta, south of Hevron, was convicted of intentional homicide, the military court system's equivalent of murder, for stabbing Fuld to death in a terror attack outside of a shopping center in the Gush Etzion area south of Jerusalem.

Jabarin, who has been under arrest since the attack, was also convicted of three counts of attempted intentional homicide. The court decision was given behind closed doors, due to the fact that Jabarin was a minor at the time he murdered Fuld.

Miriam Fuld, Ari's widow, said: "Nearly sixteen months have passed since that horrible day when Ari was cruelly taken from us. Sixteen months after the abominable act, the military court convicts Ari's murderer."

"Ari, who loved his people and his land so much, fought to protect them until he breathed his dying breath. Today we see a bit of justice for him. Until we learn to protect our nation, ourselves, and our children, we will not be completely free to live in our land."

Lieutenant-Colonel Morris Hirsch (Res.), who is representing the Fuld family, said: "Ari's murder was the direct result of wild incitement by the Palestinian Authority's educational system, and the monthly salaries the Palestinian Authority pays terrorists. We expect the court to hand the murderer a life sentence, so that he will not leave prison until he dies."

Fuld, a 40-year-old father of four, was a member of the rapid response team in Efrat, the town where he lived. After Jabarin stabbed him, Fuld fought back, even shooting at his attacker. However, Fuld has suffered critical injuries, and the hospital was forced to declare his death.

Roni Alsheikh, who at the time was Police Commissioner, honored Fuld posthumously with a civilian hero award, recognizing that Fuld's bravery and courage while fighting the terrorist saved the lives of other civilians.