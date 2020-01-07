Tags:i24NEWS
Israel rallies in solidarity with US march against anti-Semitism
Jewish Agency hosts solidarity rally in Jerusalem as tens of thousands march in New York against anti-Semitism.
No Hate. No Fear
Courtesy of the Jewish Agency
|
MainAll NewsJewish WorldIsrael rallies in solidarity with US march against anti-Semitism
Israel rallies in solidarity with US march against anti-Semitism
Jewish Agency hosts solidarity rally in Jerusalem as tens of thousands march in New York against anti-Semitism.
No Hate. No Fear
Courtesy of the Jewish Agency
Tags:i24NEWS
top