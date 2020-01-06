Graham seeks to change impeachment rules

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman says he will seek rules change if House does not submit impeachment articles against Trump this week.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Sunday that if the House does not submit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate this week, he will seek to change the impeachment rules so the Senate can proceed to a trial without them.

"If we don't get the articles this week, then we need to take matters in our own hands and change the rules," Graham said in an interview on Fox News.

"Deem them to be delivered to the Senate," he continued, adding, "My goal is to start this trial in the next coming days, not let [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi take over the Senate."

Changing the rules would require a simple 51-vote majority, noted NBC News.

The House of Representatives last month passed two articles of impeachment against Trump, alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

However, Pelosi later said she would not rush to transmit the articles to the Senate, adding she is waiting to see what trial process the Senate settles on. Currently, no trial can begin until the articles come through.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has said he wants the Senate to follow the parameters of then-President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial: an initial agreement to first hear the case and then a vote later on whether to call witnesses.