House Committee responds to Trump: You're not a dictator

The House Foreign Affairs Committee on Sunday blasted President Donald Trump after he appeared to write that his tweets served as sufficient notification to Congress in the event of a potential military strike against Iran, The Hill reports.

“These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!” Trump tweeted on Sunday in what appeared to serve as both a warning to Iran as well as a response to Democrats who have criticized him for ordering the air strike which killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani without seeking approval from Congress..

The Democratic-led panel, in a tweet mirroring the language Trump himself used in his message, informed the President that he was not a "dictator" and that Congress has the power to authorize acts of war.

"This Media Post will serve as a reminder that war powers reside in the Congress under the United States Constitution. And that you should read the War Powers Act. And that you’re not a dictator," the committee tweeted.

The White House on Saturday sent to Congress formal notification of Friday’s US drone strike that killed Soleimani.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after the notification was sent to Congress, “This classified War Powers Act notification delivered to Congress raises more questions than it answers. This document prompts serious and urgent questions about the timing, manner and justification of the Administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran. The highly unusual decision to classify this document in its entirety compounds our many concerns, and suggests that the Congress and the American people are being left in the dark about our national security.”

“As Speaker of the House, I reiterate my call on the Administration for an immediate, comprehensive briefing of the full Congress on military engagement related to Iran and next steps under consideration. The Administration must work with the Congress to advance a bonafide de-escalatory strategy that prevents further violence,” added Pelosi in a statement.