Israir launches new weekly flight to Zurich

Israeli airline also increasing flights to Ljubljana in Slovenia to two weekly flights starting in May.

Israir Airlines announced on Sunday that it will start operating weekly flights from Tel Aviv to Zurich on Mondays starting June 29, 2020, for the entire summer period.

The flight to Zurich will depart from Tel Aviv at 2:40 p.m. and the return flight will depart from Zurich at 6:15 p.m.

In addition, Israir will increase its flights to Ljubljana in Slovenia, which is known as Europe's "Green Capital", to two weekly flights starting May 23 and until after the holidays.

Gil Stav, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Israir, said, "We continue to innovate and adapt ourselves to the demand of the Israeli tourist. Ljubljana is a popular destination for families looking for respite, quiet and nature hikes. In addition, we selected Zurich following an increase in demand by families for flights and vacation packages at affordable prices. "