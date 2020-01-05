Trump warns Iran of 'disproportionate' response to attacks

Trump: Should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will strike back, perhaps in a disproportionate manner.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran that the US will strike it in a “disproportionate manner” if it strikes any American person or target.

“These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!” tweeted Trump.

The warning came shortly after the Iraqi army confirmed that six Katyusha rockets fell in Baghdad's Green Zone, which houses the US embassy.

This was the second time in less than 24 hours that the high-security enclave was attacked. On Saturday night, two mortar rounds hit the Green Zone

In addition, two attacks were recorded near Iraqi bases housing troops from the United States-led military coalition fighting the Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist organization. No troops were harmed.

Trump’s tweet is also a response to Democrats who have criticized him for ordering the air strike which killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani without seeking approval from Congress.

The White House on Saturday sent to Congress formal notification of Friday’s US drone strike that killed Soleimani.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after the notification was sent to Congress, “This classified War Powers Act notification delivered to Congress raises more questions than it answers. This document prompts serious and urgent questions about the timing, manner and justification of the Administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran. The highly unusual decision to classify this document in its entirety compounds our many concerns, and suggests that the Congress and the American people are being left in the dark about our national security.”

“As Speaker of the House, I reiterate my call on the Administration for an immediate, comprehensive briefing of the full Congress on military engagement related to Iran and next steps under consideration. The Administration must work with the Congress to advance a bonafide de-escalatory strategy that prevents further violence,” added Pelosi in a statement.