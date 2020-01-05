Haifa woman arrested for vandalizing mezuzahs

About six months ago, the suspect was arrested for similar acts and criminal proceedings were opened against her.

Police arrested a 55-year-old woman, a resident of Haifa, on suspicion of vandalizing mezuzahs at several homes in the city.

After receiving complaints from five city residents of damaged mezuzahs, police conducted searches and arrested the suspect.

The suspect was questioned at the Haifa police station and a hearing will be conducted at the Magistrate's Court on Monday to extend her detention for the criminal offenses of religious insult, trespass and property damage.

"The Israeli police are very serious about crimes that offend religious sentiments and will continue to act resolutely against their execution for the sake of maintaining the public's peace and property," Haifa police stated.