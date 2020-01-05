OU praises NY governor for anti-hate crime spending package

The Orthodox Union, which represents the nation’s largest network of Orthodox synagogues, lauded New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday for taking decisive and effective action by releasing $45 million in funding allocations to protect at-risk institutions.

The $45 million in grant funding is being made available on a statewide basis and will be administered by the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

Twenty-five million dollars will be available through the Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes Program for nonpublic nonprofit schools, nonprofit day care centers, nonprofit community centers, nonprofit cultural museums and nonprofit residential camps and $20 million for the Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes Program with Local Matching Funds for nonpublic nonprofit schools and nonprofit day camps.

Teach NYS, a project of the Orthodox Union that advocates for funding for nonpublic schools and institutions in New York State, was instrumental in advocating for both programs in the 2019-2020 budget.

“Last weekend, after the tragedy in Monsey, NY, the Governor declared that anti-Semitism should be treated as domestic terrorism and this weekend, he has released $45 million in security funding for our institutions. It is our hope that other Governors will emulate his strong leadership and the actions he has taken to make certain that communities are safe,” said Orthodox Union President Moishe Bane.

“We thank Governor Cuomo for releasing these crucial funds which are necessary to protect our institutions as anti-Semitic attacks continue to rise in New York state,” said Orthodox Union Executive Vice President Allen Fagin. “By doing so, he continues to make New York the national leader in security funding for at-risk institutions.”