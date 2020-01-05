Orthodox Union women's initiative launches Nach Yomi program “Torat Imecha”

The OU Women’s Initiative, a division of the Orthodox Union, is launching a new Nach Yomi initiative called “Torat Imecha,” building on the success of the Shoshana Grossman Nach Yomi program. Torat Imecha is dedicated by Eta Brandman Klaristenfeld in memory of her aunt Malka Nussbaum, Malka Esther Bat Tzvi Yoseph.

Starting with the Nach Yomi program cycle on January 9, women scholars will deliver a daily podcast on the books of Prophets (Nevi’im) and the Writings (Ketuvim) at the pace of a chapter a day. Shiurim will be given by women and geared toward learners of all levels who would like to participate in the two-year study cycle. There will be an introductory video for each Sefer given by Rabbanit Shani Taragin, noted international scholar.

“Torat Imecha is another terrific program from our Women’s Initiative. When OU Torah Initiatives started the Nach Yomi cycle two years ago, there was a desire from the community to have Nach presented by women,” said Orthodox Union President Moishe Bane. “We’re excited to offer this program as the new cycle begins.”

“This series presents a world-class roster of female scholars who will teach Nach Yomi from their perspective, bringing nuance and erudition to the participants in these exciting new Shiurim,” said Orthodox Union Executive Vice President Allen Fagin.

“Building on the overwhelming response to our Rosh Chodesh initiative, Selichot, Shavuot and Simchat Torah programming, we are taking Torah learning to the next level. We are creating Nach Yomi content by women to engage and inspire the community in a powerful way,” said OU Women’s Initiative Founding Director Rebbetzin Dr. Adina Shmidman.