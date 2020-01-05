Tags:walter bingham
Who is Walter Bingham, the world's oldest journalist?
Watch the special video produced by Israel's Government Press Office in honor of Arutz Sheva's Walter Bingham
Walter Bingham
Shira Heshko / GPO
|
MainAll NewsInside IsraelWho is Walter Bingham, the world's oldest journalist?
Who is Walter Bingham, the world's oldest journalist?
Watch the special video produced by Israel's Government Press Office in honor of Arutz Sheva's Walter Bingham
Walter Bingham
Shira Heshko / GPO
Tags:walter bingham
top