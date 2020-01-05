More threats against Jews reported in Crown Heights

African-American man in his 30s threatens Jews in Crown Heights Brooklyn, following spate of violent attacks on local Jews.

A man on a bicycle rode on several streets in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, shouting threats including “Kill the Jews,” local media is reporting.

The man, described as black and in his 30s, attracted the attention of passersby at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, Collive.com reported.

A witness called 911. Another filed a police report about the incident, CrownHeights.info reported.

Police are looking for surveillance video to try to identify the man on the bicycle.

Earlier on Saturday, a black man wearing a hoodie and sweatpants walked on a street in Crown Heights shouting “Hitler did not kill enough of you in the gas chambers” and other verbal abuse, CrownHeights.info reported.