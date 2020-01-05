A police investigation carried out in cooperation with the General Security Service led to the arrest of two Arabs who carried out a ramming and stabbing attack in Jerusalem last March. At the time of the incident, the police wrongly concluded that the Arabs had rammed into passerby by accident and were only guilty of assault.

On March 27, 2019, police officers received a report of a vehicle that struck two people at Jaffa Gate.

Police forces who arrived at the scene opened an investigation and gathered findings and evidence that led to the identification and arrest of the suspects within a few hours, who were released under certain conditions following the investigation.

At the beginning of the investigation, a suspected terrorist incident was investigated in cooperation with security forces but later the investigation was passed to the Inspections Division of the Traffic Division of the Jerusalem District Police.

Other aspects of the incident were investigated and following information obtained by the General Security Services, there was mounting suspicion that the two East Jerusalem residents had committed acts of terrorism. A joint investigation was initiated and the suspects were arrested last month for an investigation. The investigation results strengthened the suspicion that the "traffic incident" was actually part of a terrorist attack involving both ramming and stabbing.

The arrest of the suspects was extended under a gag order by Jerusalem Magistrate's Court. The prosecution filed a prosecutor's statement against the suspects on Sunday and their arrest was extended until January 9, 2020.

Attorney Haim Bleicher of the Honenu organization, who represented the victims in the attack, said: "We are happy and welcome the fact that the terrorists were eventually captured. Nevertheless, it should be remembered that this was a huge oversight, with two terrorists being released immediately after the attack, despite our repeated entreaties, including the presentation of witnesses and evidence. Even after the presentation of witnesses and evidence, the police only interrogated one witness in a forced investigation in which there was no attempt to extract the truth."