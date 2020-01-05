Peoplehood Coalition, comprised of 300 leaders and orgs: 'Your pain is our pain, your fear is our fear, and your strength is our strength.'

The Peoplehood Coalition, comprised of approximately 300 Israeli leaders and organizations, issued a statement in solidarity with rallies taking place today in reaction to the Monsey slayings: "The Peoplehood Coalition leadership and members stand in solidarity with the New York Jewish Community and all who stand against anti-Semitism, bigotry and hate," they said. "We mourn the loss of innocent life in the Jersey City shooting and wish a speedy and full recovery to the victims of the attack in Monsey last week.

"As you walk today through the streets of New York, arm in arm with partners and friends, we too are gathering in step with you to march on the streets of Jerusalem as a sign of our shared role in this fight. Your pain is our pain, your fear is our fear, and your strength is our strength. We are moved and inspired by the resilience and bravery of North American Jewry and Jews around the world in the face of this ongoing wave of violence.

"We, the Peoplehood Coalition, are a group of close to 300 Israeli leaders from approximately 120 organizations across Israel’s religious, political, social and generational spectrum, committed to building the foundation of Jewish peoplehood within Israeli society in order to strengthen the relationship between Israel and World Jewry.

"We commit this new year to further ignite Israeli society around their connection to our people, and to show up for you however we can with open ears and hearts. May the year 2020 bring with it greater opportunities to come together, not just in moments of tragedy but in simcha, as we deepen our bonds as one united Jewish People."