In Iranian city of Rahim Abad in Gilan Province, preacher breaks news of killing of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.

During a morning prayer in the Iranian city of Rahim Abad in the Gilan Province that was aired live on Channel 1 of Iranian TV, the preacher broke the news about the killing of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, by the U.S., reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Worshipers burst into tears and chanted "death to America."

The preacher congratulated Soleimani for achieving what he had wished for and told the worshipers that Soleimani was an agent of unity between Sunnis and Shiites and between Muslims and Christians and Jews.