Victims of elevator flooding named

Dean Shoshani and Stav Harari were named as the two victims who drowned when an elevator flooded in south Tel Aviv Saturday.

Shoshani was one of the owners of the Manchuk restaurant in the Bitzaron neighborhood of Tel Aviv. Harrari was his partner.

"With great sorrow and grief, I announce the death of my beloved cousin Dean Shoshani, flesh of my flesh, dear to my heart ,who was killed in the elevator disaster in the Tikva neighborhood," Shoshani's cousin wrote on Facebook Sunday morning.

"A pure flower that G-d has decided he wants to enjoy in His presence in heaven. I love you my beloved cousin. I will continue to carry your name with pride and love because that is what you were, a pillar of love and an object of pride. Rest, our beloved, in peace. Love you forever," he added

Shoshani and Harrari were trapped when an elevator became flooded in the basement of a residential building during heavy rains Saturday. According to officials, the elevator became stuck following a power outage and filled with water.

Residents heard banging on the elevator doors and called police. However, rescue services took over a half-hour to arrive.