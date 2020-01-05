Watch: Wheel of plane falls off seconds after takeoff

Air Canada Jazz forced to turn around after a technical issue made one of its wheels fall off seconds after takeoff.

An Air Canada flight which made its way from Montreal to Saguenay, Quebec, was forced to turn around Friday after a technical issue made one of its wheels fall off seconds after takeoff, the CBC reported.

In a statement, Air Canada subsidiary Jazz Aviation said one of the two wheels on the left main landing gear fell off just after the plane went airborne.

The incident was captured on video by a passenger.

The footage shows flames coming from the wheel prior to takeoff. One passenger comments that the wheel appears to be fine, before it promptly falls off the landing gear.

The plane was carrying 49 passengers and three crew members at the time. No one was injured, according to the CBC.

The aircraft circled in the air to consume fuel before returning to Montreal, where it safely landed. Emergency crews were on the scene as a precaution.

"Our experienced pilots kept complete control of the aircraft. Our pilots are trained to react to such situations and reacted conforming to proper procedure," Jazz Aviation Spokesperson Manon Stuart said in an email.

Another airplane was dispatched to Montreal to get the passengers to their destination. The company said it will inspect the plane and do the necessary repairs.