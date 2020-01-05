Germany to protect American and Jewish facilities

Germany’s security services have reviewed domestic and international threat levels following the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Iraq this week, The Associated Press reported Saturday.

The Interior Ministry confirmed a media report that revised guidance has been circulated to police in Germany’s 16 states so they can take “appropriate security measures” to protect American and Jewish facilities.

No details were provided on the guidance disseminated by the Federal Police Office.

The Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported earlier that several German states have already raised their alert levels.

Iran has vowed revenge on the US for eliminating Soleimani. Ali Fadavi, a commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), said his forces are waiting for the order to avenge Soleimani’s death.

Brig. Gen. Esmail Ghaani, who was named the replacement of Soleimani as the Commander of the Quds Force of the IRGC, on Friday issued a warning to the US following the air strike in which Soleimani was eliminated.

"Everyone should be patient a little to see the bodies of American soldiers all over the Middle East," said Ghaani.