Former Labor chairman to head Israel's largest mobile phone company

Avi Gabbay, former Bezeq CEO and chairman of the Labor party, has been appointed CEO of Cellcom Israel, the country's largest mobile phone company, in place of Nir Stern, who stepped down.

Gabbay served as Bezeq's CEO from 2008 to 2013 and, after leaving that role, joined politics and was one of the founders of the Kulanu party. He served as Minister of Environmental Protection between 2015 and 2016.

He resigned from the Cabinet in May of 2016 in protest of Avigdor Liberman being appointed Defense Minister and joined the Labor Party, where he was elected chairman.

The Labor Party was dealt a blow in the April 2019 election, winning just six seats, and Gabbay stepped down as leader before retiring from political life altogether.

Gabbay’s appointment as Cellcom CEO will go into effect on January 19.