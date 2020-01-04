Iran: Our forces await the command to avenge Qassem Soleimani's death

Iranian forces are watching US bases and ships, waiting for command to strike, Revoluationary Guards commander says.

רכבו השרוף של קאסם סולימאני

Ali Fadwai, a commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), said his forces are waiting for the order to avenge the death of IRGC leader Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani, head of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was eliminated in a US drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport in Iraq overnight Thursday.

In a speech at Tehran University, Fadwai said the revenge against the US will not just be on the Iranian front, but on all the fronts of the "struggle."

Mohsen Rezaee, secretary of the Iranian Expediency Discernment Council, said the Iranian forces are following the US bases and ships and will certainly avenge Soleimani's death.

The military leader of Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba said Soleimani's path of jihad will not end with his elimination, since the martyrs' blood "lit a fire in our hearts, which will not be extinguished until we defeat you."

"We will decide the time and type of response," he promised, adding that the missiles and firearms are already ready for action, and that the forces are waiting for the commands from the leadership to loose hell on the soldiers of the occupying invaders.