Suspect in Williamsburg attack held on bond

24-year-old woman pleads not guilty to robbery and assault charges after Hasidic man attacked in Williamsburg.

A suspect in an alleged anti-Semitic attack in New York City has pleaded not guilty and is being held on $10,000 bond, JTA reported on Friday.

Jasmine Lucas, 24, was charged Thursday in Brooklyn criminal court with second-degree robbery as a hate crime and second-degree assault, among other counts, for allegedly assaulting a 22-year-old Jewish man in the Williamsburg neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

During the alleged assault Lucas is said to have used racial slurs and shoved the Hasidic man to the ground when he tried to film the incident.

Sources said she shouted “F*** you, Jew” and “I will kill you Jews” at the victim at Gerry and Rutledge streets, the New York Post reported. She was there with another woman.

The victim tried to film the women but they allegedly knocked him over and broke his cellphone. Police said the second woman, 34, was not charged, according to JTA.

The attack was the latest in a series of anti-Semitic assaults in the New York area dating back to December 23.

There were a string of anti-Semitic assaults in New York late last week, including last Friday morning, when three young Jewish women were attacked in Brooklyn.

On Saturday night, five people were stabbed in an attack on a Hanukkah celebration in the home of a rabbi in Monsey.

