Iranian Revolutionary Guards could not hold back his emotions after learning of death of Quds Force commander.

Iranian Revolutionary Guards spokesman Ramadan Sharif could not hold back his emotions on Thursday night, upon learning that Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani was eliminated by the US.

Sharif could be seen weeping on Iranian TV as he announced Soleimani’s death.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)