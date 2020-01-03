Trump: Soleimani should've been taken out years ago

Trump comments on elimination of top Iranian commander, says he was responsible for harming many Americans and was plotting to kill more.

US President Donald Trump on Friday commented on the elimination of Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani, saying he should have been taken out a long time ago.

“General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more...but got caught!” wrote Trump on Twitter.

“He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself. While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago!” he added.

The US eliminated Soleimani in a drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport in Iraq overnight Thursday at the direction of Trump.

The air strike came amid the tensions between the United States and Iran in recent days.

On Sunday, the US launched air strikes against the Kataib Hezbollah militia in Iraq. The strikes were in response to the killing of a US civilian contractor in a Friday rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.

On Tuesday, Iraqi militants laid siege to the US Embassy in Baghdad, setting fires and smashing security cameras before forcing their way into the compound.

Trump accused Iran of orchestrating the violent protest. Iran rejected the allegations.

