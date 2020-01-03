The truth about the US War in Afghanistan

Earlier this month, the Washington Post published a trove of official documents that suggest successive US administrations misled the public about the war in Afghanistan.

The papers were part of an internal review conducted by the US government. They included candid interviews with officials and generals who helped prosecute the war and came to believe the United States had no chance of winning.

To understand more about how the war went off course, the Foreign Policy podcast "First Person" spoke with Husain Haqqani, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States from 2008 to 2011. The interview was first aired in February of this year.