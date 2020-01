Discouraging aliyah can result in Jews' self-hatred, increased denial of the Jew-hating violence, and apathy.

The False Hope in the Diaspora that seriously discourages Aliyah

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, talks about self-preservation in the midst of encroaching destruction and what can be done about it.

Increasing anti-Semitic violence will not stop as long as it is tolerated, especially by Jews in particular.

"History repeats itself" - but does it have to?