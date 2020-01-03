MK Sa'ar is 'consolidating his status' as successor to PM Netanyahu

UK Times lists MK Sa'ar in article of 20 people to watch in 2020, places him as likely to succeed Netanyahu - possibly by the year's end.

Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar, who ran head-to-head with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in the party's recent primaries, has made the UK's The Times list of "Rising Stars: Twenty Faces to Look Out For in 2020."

"All could be household names by the end of the year," The Times wrote.

"Binyamin Netanyahu may have just won a leadership election, but his days appear numbered (Anshel Pfeffer writes)," the article notes. "A dismal result predicted for him in Israel’s general election in March, coupled with the criminal charges against him, will almost certainly force him from office."

"The only Likud leader currently challenging him is Gideon Sa'ar, a popular former cabinet minister and, more importantly, the sole senior figure brave enough to take on the all-mighty Bibi within his own party.

"Even though Mr. Sa'ar, 53, lost the recent leadership election, he is consolidating his status as frontrunner to succeed Mr. Netanyahu. And since Israeli politics are split down the middle, the next government is likely to be a national unity coalition, ensuring him at least part of the term as prime minister.

"Mr. Sa'ar is something of an anomaly in Israeli politics. A native of Tel Aviv, which is not Likud territory, he is a staunch nationalist who at the same time has cultivated a young, relatively secular image, including occasional stints as guest DJ at some of the city’s trendiest nightclubs.

"Add to that a glamorous second wife, a television news anchor for Israel’s public broadcaster, and he is poised to take Likud into the post-Netanyahu future. That is, if the Houdini of Israeli politics is indeed finally on his way out."