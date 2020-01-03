Rain, snow, and hail expected to fall over weekend

Israelis can expect a wintry weekend, forecasters said.predicted.

Friday will be partly cloudy, and northern Israel will see local rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms. In most areas of Israel, harsh southwestern winds will blow, and there may be haze in central and southern Israel. Temperatures will drop, becoming lower than seasonal average.

Friday night will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and there will be local rains and isolated thunderstorms in northern Israel and along the coast. During the night, the rain will pick up and gradually spread. Snow will fall on Mount Hermon, and strong winds will continue blowing in most of Israel.

Saturday will see intermittent rainfall, along with thunderstorms and hail in northern and central Israel. Harsh southwestern winds will continue to blow, and snow will fall on Mount Hermon. In southern Israel, there may be haze. There is a chance of flooding in the Jordan Valley, Judean Desert, and Dead Sea areas, as well as along the coastline and in the lowlands.

Sunday will be cloudy, with continued intermittent rainfall and isolated thunderstorms in northern and central Israel. Beginning in the afternoon hours, the rain will lessen gradually. Tempretaures will remain lower than seasonal average, and the winds will die down.

Monday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will rise to seasonal average. The wind will pick up again and there may be haze, especially in the south.