Teenage girl hospitalized in serious condition - after straightening her hair

A 14-year-old girl was recently hospitalized in Wolfson Medical Center's intensive care unit after straightening her hair.

The teen is now fighting for her life.

According to Channel 12, the cream she used was approved by the Health Ministry, but only for the purpose of nourishing and softening hair.

The Health Ministry had warned against using it to straighten hair.

Heating the cream as the teen did while straightening her hair can cause severe poisoning, and the teen's kidneys failed as a result, forcing doctors to hook her up to dialysis machines.

"The straightening cream was absorbed into the scalp, breathed in, and reached the bloodstream," Dr. Maital Kaidar-Ronat, expert pediatrician at Wolfson, explained. "She still has high blood pressure, and she is being treated with medication, but I believe that within a few weeks, she will completely recover and return to normal life."