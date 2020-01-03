Sa'ar to activists: You defeated fear

MK Gideon Sa'ar held a conference with hundreds of activists on Thursday evening, a week after his loss in the primaries for the Likud leadership to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Sa'ar thanked the activists who supported him in the primaries and said, "Being a true public envoy requires loyalty to a path and to values, a ​​backbone, independent and critical thinking, along with a willingness to pay a personal price."

"You defeated fear as you stood by the truth, demonstrated a fighting spirit and resilience in the face of pressures and threats. I have spent many years in public life and I never remember working with politicians without games and without ego. Everybody invested everything he had in the cause," he added.

Sa'ar hinted that the day will come when he will take over the leadership of the Likud. "In political life, the loss is always temporary, a minority and a majority are dynamic issues. Anyone with faith, perseverance and willpower will taste victory.”

"We are still in a major political crisis. The crisis is not over. It is our job to preserve the movement and its values ​​in the difficult days to come," said MK Sa'ar. "We feel and know that the day will come, sooner or later, when we will see our dream coming true."