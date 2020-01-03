

How can a person die 'prematurely'? We use expressions like "he died early" or "she died before her time", but are they in fact accurate? Rabbi Pinchas Wintson,

Isaac Harari/Flash 90 Jewish Cemetery Ask The Rabbi - March 9th 2015 Can a personal really die before his or her time? It would seem so, except when Kabbalah weighs in with some important insights not the topic.





