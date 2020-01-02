Taxi drivers protest outside Transportation Minister's home

Dozens of drivers arrive in Kedumim, protest outside Smotrich's house against changing fares.

Dozens of taxi drivers, who are furious at the lowering of fares, demonstrated on Thursday evening outside the home of Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich in Kedumim.

The drivers claim the reduced fares will cut inter-city travel prices by 30% and hurt their livelihoods. The Ministry of Transportation says the rates have only dropped by 12%.

Earlier on Thursday, the drivers demonstrated on Highway 1, slowing traffic between the Ben Gurion Interchange and the Shapirim Interchange. Police forces were called to the scene to direct traffic. The protest concluded within an hour.