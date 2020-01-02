Netanyahu meets Greek PM ahead of gas pipeline deal signing

Netanyahu arrives in Athens, meets with Greek Premier Mitsotakis ahead of trilateral summit in which gas pipeline deal will be signed.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with his Greek counterpart, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, at the latter’s office in Athens Thursday afternoon.

Prime Minister Netanyahu is due to meet with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. Afterwards the leaders will hold the seventh trilateral Israel-Greece-Cyprus summit during which the East Med gas pipeline agreement will be signed.

Prior to his departure from Israel Thursday, Netanyahu touted the East Med gas pipeline deal, saying that it would "bring down gas prices", electricity prices, and "bring hundreds of billions into the state coffers for the benefit of Israeli citizens, the elderly, children, health, welfare. It's fantastic and that's what we're dealing with."