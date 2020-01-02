The suspect congratulated the bride and groom - then broke into their car

A groom and bride who were robbed on the day of their wedding spot the thief through the pics he posted on the Internet.

Police arrested two men from Netanya who broke into parked vehicles near nature reserves in the Sharon area, including the car of a bride and groom that came to the area to take their wedding photos before their wedding.



While the bride and groom were being photographed at the nature reserve, the suspects broke their car window and stole a bag with a cell phone, wallet, credit cards, jewelry, ID cards, bridal makeup set, clothing and NIS 1,750 in cash.

A few weeks later, the bride and groom filed a complaint at the police station and said that the suspect took a selfie with the phone he stole from them and posted the pictures on the Internet. The bride added that she recognized the suspect in the photos as a man who had wished them "Mazal Tov" (congratulations) by the nature reserve - before he broke into their vehicle.

Police investigators succeeded in identifying the suspects and they were arrested. The police also linked the suspects to several other break-ins to vehicles and thefts.

This week, the Claims Department of the Israel Police filed an indictment against the suspects for break-in of vehicles, theft from vehicles, intentional damage to vehicles, tampering with vehicles, obstructing a police officer and possession of drugs. A request to detain the suspects until the end of the legal proceedings against them was also filed.