Attempted terror attack in Gush Etzion

Terrorist attempted to stab Israelis in Gush Etzion, south of Jerusalem. Initial reports say terrorist has been neutralized.

A terror attack was foiled south of Jerusalem Thursday afternoon, when an Arab terrorist attempted to stab Jews at the Gush Etzion Junction on Route 60 south of the capital.

Initial reports indicate that the terrorist was shot and neutralized during the attack, and there are currently no reports of injuries other than the terrorist.

Security forces have been dispatched to the scene, along with emergency first responder units.

The terrorist is said to be an Arab teen, roughly 15 years of age, who arrived at the junction in a taxi, then attempted to stab Jews waiting nearby, only to be shot before carrying out the attack.

The terrorist is in moderate condition.

Following the incident, the IDF released a statement confirming that the attack had been foiled.

"A short time ago, an attempted stabbing attack was foiled at the Gush Etzion Junction, in the Etzion Brigade's sector. The terrorist was neutralized. There were no injuries."