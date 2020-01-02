40-year-old dies of the flu in central Israel

Unvaccinated 40-year-old man dies at Sheba Tel HaShomer hospital after getting the flu. 9-year-old girl in serious condition in Ashdod.

A 40-year-old man who had been infected with an influenza virus died Thursday at Sheba Tel HaShomer Medical Center in Ramat Gan.

The man had been hospitalized at Sheba Tel HaShomer for nearly a week by the time he died. Doctors were unable to stabilize his condition, and on Thursday, he died from complications relating to the flu infection. The man had not been vaccinated against the flu.

In a separate case, a nine-year-old girl was hospitalized in the Assuta Medical Center in Ashdod after she became infected with the flu. The girl is reportedly in very serious condition.

Due to her serious condition, the girl has been placed on life support, and is expected to be transferred to Sheba Tel HaShomer hospital in Ramat Gan.

More than 100 cases of complications resulting from the flu have been treated at hospitals across Israel since the winter season began, including 40 cases in the past week. That marks a significant increase over previous years. During the 2018-2019 winter season, just 45 people were hospitalized for the flu, while 77 were hospitalized in the 2017-2018 winter season.