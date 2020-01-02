Violence used against minor, parents not allowed at interrogation as required by law. Adv. Rom: 'GSS using anti-democratic, draconian tool.'

An 18-year-old was arrested in the early morning hours by Judea/Samaria District Police in the Gush Etzion area.

The minor was transferred to Shin Bet custody and decreed a special order prohibiting him from meeting an attorney for four days.

A minor of about 15 years old was also arrested as the two were driving a vehicle. The cause of their arrest remains unclear.

The two will be brought for hearing at the Magistrate's Court this afternoon. The two were represented by Attorney Nati Rom and Attorney Adi Kedar of the Honenu legal aid organization.

Rom attacked the exceptional order: "Again the GSS is using an anti-democratic, draconian tool against a young Jew. I met with the minor. During his detention violence was used against him and his parents were not allowed to be present during his interrogation as required by law.

"So far it is not clear to us why they were arrested. We will demand their release today in court," said Attorney Nati Rom of the Honenu organization.